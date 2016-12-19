Trains of thought : 100 ans de voyages en Transsibérien

En 2016, le Transsibérien, la plus longue voie ferrée au monde, reliant l'Europe à l'Asie sur 9289 km de Moscou à Vladivostok, a fêté son 100e anniversire. Le photographe français Damien Rayuela nous invite à bord de son « train de pensée » (Train of thought) à travers la Chine, la Russie et la Mongolie, et nous donne un aperçu du vécu et des impressions des passagers.